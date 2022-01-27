Alberta Minister of Finance Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase

Vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal

Alberta’s nurses have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The vote was 87 per cent in favour of a four-year deal that includes a 4.25 per cent pay bump over the course of the contract.

Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta, calls it a fair deal for her members and for the public.

The vote closes the book on what the union has termed some of the most contentious and bruising negotiations in its history.

Premier Jason Kenney’s government had been seeking wage cuts and other contract rollbacks from nurses, arguing that Alberta’s nurses were paid more than those in other jurisdictions and that a tight budget required concessions.

At one point, Finance Minister Travis Toews suggested nurses were putting their needs ahead of their patients’ by pushing to resume collective bargaining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta registered nurses to vote on four-year deal with pay hike of 4.25 per cent

Healthnurse

Previous story
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing
Next story
B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Just Posted

There are two additional water leak repairs scheduled for this week - one located near Amy Woodland school. Nearby residents may experience some water service disruptions and some water discolouration once service is back up and running. Simply run your cold water tap until it runs clear. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
Cranbrook public works dealing with water leaks, repairs, and staff shortages

1915
It happened this week in 1915

KEYSA player volunteer coaches along with Will Feria, Whitecaps Head Coach-East Kootenays/Technical Director KEYSA
KEYSA Early Bird Soccer Registration now open

Kootenay COVID-19 numbers between Jan. 16-22, per the BC Centre for Disease Control.
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases identified in Cranbrook this month: BC CDC