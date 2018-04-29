Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Charges are pending against the driver of a commercial vehicle after a 35 year-old man from Alberta was struck and killed 90 km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

The Revelstoke RCMP received word of the incident around 3 p.m. on April 28.

According to a media release the man was standing alongside his pickup truck and camper when he was hit by a flat deck truck.

The British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) dispatched a helicopter to the scene; however the man was pronouced dead as BCAS arrived.

RCMP, the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services and a traffic analyst are investigating.

More to follow.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Just Posted

Cranbrook taking action for mosquito control

Early monitoring shows a lot of mosquito larvae activity, and with snowmelt… Continue reading

Good Fire, Bad Fire: The benefits of prescribed burning

Ian Adams The sight of the large plume of smoke yesterday from… Continue reading

Fernie needs workers; reaches out to Cranbrook

Fernie is in a crisis situation, and is reaching out to other communities — especially Cranbrook — to help solve what’s becoming a great and growing problem.

CCT revives Neil Simon for final play of the season

“The Sunshine Boys” brings the spirit of vaudeville to the Cranbrook stage

Prescribed burn underway, smoke visible through Friday

Paul Rodgers A prescribed burn is underway near the ?Aq’am community, after… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Sometimes I wish I didn’t have faith

Yme Woensdregt There’s a story at the end of the Gospel of… Continue reading

World O’ Words: Atavism, and other words starting with A

Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess on the birth of their third… Continue reading

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Most Read