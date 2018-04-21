An Alberta Man is dead after a snowmobile collision Friday morning on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke. (file photo)

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

An Alberta man is dead after his snowmobile collided with another Friday morning on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke.

The B.C. Ambulance Service, Revelstoke Search and Rescue and the Revelstoke RCMP responded to the incident around 11:30 a.m. One of the men involved in the accident was declared dead on the scene. The other was uninjured.

The Revelstoke RCMP is reporting that one of the snowmobilers was descending the mountain when the other crossed in front of him and they collided.

Both of the individuals involved were men from Alberta.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney of the Revelstoke RCMP wrote in a news release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been involved in the incident.

No further details are being released at this time and the next of kin of the deceased has been notified.

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Just Posted

UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

Locomotive engineers, conductors and signals specialists seeking new collective agreements.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

Air cadets welcome new commanding officer

Trevor Crawley There is a new commander officer in charge of the… Continue reading

Photo exhibit showcases Mountains of Personality

Project from local photographer puts the spotlight on regional personalities, landmarks

VIDEO: Highway 3A reopened after mudslide cleared

A mudslide closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam on Wednesday.

WildWear shifts couture culture on the recyclable runway

Images of the eighth annual MBSS Trash Fashion Show

The unparalleled success of the Boston Women’s Health Collective

Mike Selby It was in the fall of 1970 when a small… Continue reading

And the polls say… undecided and divided

The Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline controversy/crisis/debacle continues to eat the news… Continue reading

Scott’s Diamond Forever celebrates retiring great

Neil Diamond tribute at St. Eugene a fundraiser for Parkinson’s; marks singer-songwriter’s announcement

Mimetic Theory and Facebook

Yme Woensdregt After steadfastly resisting for many years, I joined facebook a… Continue reading

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs to sleep

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

Most Read