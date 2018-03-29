Calgary city council is looking at a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

The governments of Canada and Alberta will support Calgary in creating a bid corporation for a possible 2026 Winter Games bid.

The three levels of government made the announcement Thursday in a joint press release.

RELATED: Milan and Turin join forces for 2026 Olympic bid

Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi repeatedly said a bid can’t happen without financial backing of the provincial and federal governments.

The city wanted a three-way split on the cost of a bid estimated to be $30 million.

Related: Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee will invite interested cities to bid in October with the winning bid unveiled in September, 2019.

Calgary was the host city of the 1988 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP
Next story
Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Just Posted

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Building a positive future, together

Local government, First Nations discuss road to reconciliation

Celtic Connection Coming To Cranbrook

How Riverdance revolutionized Irish dance and Irish music over 20 years

RDEK cleaning up asbestos at transfer station

Contractors are on site undertaking clean-up this afternoon after someone deposited 10… Continue reading

City preparing for 2018 infrastructure projects

Council approved the reallocation of carry forward balances from the 2017 Capital… Continue reading

WATCH: Week in Review March 23

Take a look back at some of this week’s top stories

World O’ Words: Mondegreens, earworms, calques and hobson-jobsons

Hidden in this column is the secret to banishing those annoying earworms that are driving you crazy

The Kootenay Children’s Festival receives crucial support

Festival takes place May 12 at Baker Field

Tell the story again

If you’ve ever read a story to a child, you will know… Continue reading

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Liberals set to overhaul the criminal justice system

Liberals set to reform jury selection process following Colten Boushie case

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Nelson Save On manager wears Nitros’ jersey

Ted Murrell lost the hockey bet

Most Read