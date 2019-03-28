WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

WARNING: The video below is graphic in nature and shows an animal in distress. Reader discretion is advised.

A video showing a father and son killing a hibernating black bear and her cubs in Alaska last April is turning heads.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety released the video after a public records request from the Human Society of the United States.

The footage shows Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, killing and butchering a hibernating black bear and her two shrieking cubs at point blank range on Esther Island, Alaska.

Two days later the duo returned to the scene and destroyed evidence. Two weeks later Andrew Renner presented the adult carcass as a legal kill.

RELATED: Cougar sitings on the rise in Okanagan

However, the killing was recorded as part of a study being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. A motion activated camera had been placed at the den site for the study.

Andrew Renner plead guilty to eight counts, including unlawfully killing and transporting the bears and was sentenced to five months in jail with two months suspended. His hunting license was revoked for 10 years and he was fined and forfeited property.

Owen Renner plead guilty to four counts. He was sentenced to 30 days of suspended jail time and will be required to perform community service and take a hunter safety course. His hunting license has been suspended for two years.

According to the news release the human society wanted to acquire the video to show the sheer brutality and cruelty involved in killing a mother bear and her cubs – an action that could soon be allowed on national preserve lands in Alaska.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Esther Island is a State Park southeast of Anchorage, Alaska. (Google Maps)

Previous story
Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims
Next story
Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

RDEK sets up self-serving sandbagging stations as snow melt continues

Residents in East Kootenay rural areas encouraged to protect property, mitigate flood risk

Kootenay Pass closed as fatal crash spills ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Cranbrook Eagles prepare for boxing nationals

The 2019 Super Channel Championships will feature three local boxers as they battle for the top spot

Forestry warns of hot spots from last season’s fires

Fires can re-emerge after smouldering underground through the winter

Video captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Most Kimberley and Cranbrook locals know there is a herd of elk… Continue reading

Science, Faith, and the Mystery of Life

Yme Woensdregt Theoretical physicist and cosmologist Marcelo Gleiser has been awarded the… Continue reading

Anne’s Diary coming to Cranbrook Stage

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents ‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ opening in April

A weekly shot of Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Chuck Bichon, who supplies drinking water for our water dispenser… Continue reading

Alaskan hunters caught killing sleeping bear and cubs

Warning graphic footage

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Most Read