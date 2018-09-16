Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

Aircraft are searching the British Columbia Interior for a small plane with two people on board that’s gone missing.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre says in a statement that its Pacific division was notified Friday afternoon that a small, private plane was overdue on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack, B.C.

It says a Hercules search-and-rescue plane began a search based on the pilot’s flight plan, as well as on information from air traffic control.

A Cormorant helicopter later joined the search, but low cloud cover hampered the effort.

Other aircraft resumed the search Saturday with the help of seven aircraft from the Civil Aviation Search And Rescue Association.

The search is centred on the Highway 5 corridor between Chilliwack and Valemont, B.C., but officials note the low ceiling in some areas is a challenge.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50
Next story
NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Just Posted

Nomination period closes for local elections

Mayor Lee Pratt to serve another term after running unopposed in the upcoming municipal election

Hitmen overcome Ice in Invermere

Two teams battle to overtime during WHL pre-season showcase in the Columbia Valley

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Cops For Kids’ southeast B.C. tour rolls on

Annual RCMP fundraiser will see 34 cyclists ride 1,000 kilometres raising funds

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Pick your abbreviation, it’s referendum time

For MLA, will it be FPTP, DMP, MMP or RUP?

Hugs and Slugs

• Slugs to the dog owners that let their dogs off leash… Continue reading

Learning to Ask the Right Questions

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Here is one of my favourite ways of talking… Continue reading

Booknotes: Playboy, Lena Söderberg and the first JPEG

Mike Selby The story is well known. In 1953, a struggling copywriter… Continue reading

Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

Plane went missing Friday afternoon

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Fearsome new stage begins as Florence floods inland rivers

Thousands of people have been evacuated already

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh set to run in B.C.’s Burnaby South riding after nomination

Singh blamed the Liberals and Conservatives for the current state of the country

Most Read