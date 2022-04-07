A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to extended flying times and a refueling stop that are needed to avoid Russian and Ukraine airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to extended flying times and a refueling stop that are needed to avoid Russian and Ukraine airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Air Canada to suspend flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer

Flights unavailable from early June to early September due to Ukraine war

Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to the difficulties of avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace.

The airline says in a release Wednesday that the change is necessary because of extended flying times and a refuelling stop that are needed for routes that avoid the area.

It says wind and weather conditions in South Asia are also expected to add to the challenge.

Flights between Vancouver and Delhi will be unavailable between June 2 and Sept. 6, and from June 4 to Sept. 8 between Delhi and Vancouver.

Air Canada says it may reinstate the route earlier if conditions allow.

The airline says anyone whose bookings are affected will be rescheduled on alternate flights without additional fees and it will continue to operate its flights to India from Toronto and Montreal.

RELATED: Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights

Air CanadaIndiatravel

Previous story
Closing arguments begin in Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case
Next story
Gas project off Newfoundland approved if it achieves net-zero emissions by 2050

Just Posted

Sgt. Leo Major on Hill 355, 22 November 1951
Annals of Canadian Combat: Leo Major and the Battle of Maryang-San

McKenzie and Ben Hawk with the rescued calf. Kurt Swanson photo
Missing calf rescued out Bull River way

The 2022 Kootenay Children’s Festival takes place at Rotary Park in Cranbrook on Saturday, May 7 from 10am to 4pm. (Key City Theatre file)
Kootenay Children’s Festival returns to Cranbrook this May

The patio at the HeidOut and other Cranbrook restaurant patios will still be open for business during the circuit breaker restriction period. Corey Bullock photo
City adopts updated downtown seasonal patio bylaw