Air Canada temporarily suspends flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver between April 1-30, 2020. File photo.

Air Canada temporarily suspends Vancouver-Cranbrook flight service

Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights between Vancouver aand Cranbrook between April 1-30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada announced a number of temporary route suspensions, which also includes service between Castlegar to Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18. Al other regular routes serviced by the company at the Canadian Rockies International Airport remain in service.

While airline companies in Canada have scaled back international flights (with exeptions) to a select few cities in the country, the airport outside Cranbrook remains operating with arriving and departing domestic flights, said Tristen Chernove, the managing director of the CRIA.

Chernove said the Canadian Rockies International Airport is in a good position, as other airports in larger urban areas such as Kamloops or Edmonton are also seeing Vancouver flight service reductions.

“The good news is we’re on the list that’s suspended and not cancelled,” Chernove said. “Some of those airports will be cancelled indefinitely until travel demand resumes, but we’re just on the suspension.

“…As soon as this passes and as things start to resume, that service will start to pick up again.”


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
East Kootenay SPCA encourages adoption despite restricted access to shelters
Next story
COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Just Posted

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Air Canada temporarily suspends Vancouver-Cranbrook flight service

Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights between Vancouver aand Cranbrook between April… Continue reading

Castlegar couple stranded in Ecuador

Closed borders and travel limitations keep Joanne Jordan and Larry Skilling in Ecuador.

East Kootenay SPCA encourages adoption despite restricted access to shelters

‘The best place for any of these animals to weather out this COVID-19 storm is in a loving home’: Manager

Search and Rescue, Avalanche Canada, urge backcountry users to use caution

Make sensible decisions to avoid injury and extra strain on healthcare system amidst pandemic

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Most Read