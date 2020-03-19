Air Canada temporarily suspends Vancouver-Cranbrook flight service

Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights between Vancouver aand Cranbrook between April 1-30 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada announced a number of temporary route suspensions, which also includes service between Castlegar to Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18. Al other regular routes serviced by the company at the Canadian Rockies International Airport remain in service.

While airline companies in Canada have scaled back international flights (with exeptions) to a select few cities in the country, the airport outside Cranbrook remains operating with arriving and departing domestic flights, said Tristen Chernove, the managing director of the CRIA.

Chernove said the Canadian Rockies International Airport is in a good position, as other airports in larger urban areas such as Kamloops or Edmonton are also seeing Vancouver flight service reductions.

“The good news is we’re on the list that’s suspended and not cancelled,” Chernove said. “Some of those airports will be cancelled indefinitely until travel demand resumes, but we’re just on the suspension.

“…As soon as this passes and as things start to resume, that service will start to pick up again.”



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter