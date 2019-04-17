Air cadets take field trip to Bomber Museum of Canada

Watching cadets work their way through planning, problem solving and completing a given task is a rewarding experience for cadet officers.

Leadership with the 552 Key City Squadron had the chance to witness their cadets do exactly that during an annual spring cleaning field trip to the Bomber Museum of Canada in Nanton, Alberta. The 552 Key City Squadron has made the trip for the last several years as a learning experience for cadets and to help prepare the museum for the spring tourism season.

Flight Corporals Buziak, Callele and Jhai were selected for their first large leadership assignment. Tasks included working together to develop a plan and strategies to accomplish all of the cleaning required; select peers to handle the various cleaning tasks and provide direction and follow up on the completion of the tasks while keeping everyone safe.

As the day progressed and the plan changed, the three cadets learned to adapt quickly. With a little bit of guidance, they successfully completed their assignment.

Cadets in level three to five worked on the cleaning, while level one and two cadets began the day attending aviation lessons and then helped with the cleaning.

During the weekend, all of the cadets participated in some physical training and swimming.

The cadets and staff also had the opportunity to view the brand-new virtual reality ‘1943 Berlin Blitz’ exhibit. The exhibit features audio recordings from a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter who accompanied a crew in a Lancaster bomber during a raid to Berlin, Germany, in September 1943.

The audio forms the basis of the virtual reality experience, putting viewers inside the bomber as it simulates the experience of being inside the Lancaster as it completes the bombing mission.

“Best experience ever,” said Sgt. Dhruv Jethwa. “Seems very realistic and helps to get a better insight on situations for air crew at the time.”

On the return trip, the cadets got also stopped in the Crowsnest Pass for a history lesson at the Frank Slide interpretive center.

The cadet youth programs aim to develop attributes of good citizenship and leadership, leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate interest in the sea, land and air elements of the Canadian Forces.

For more information on the local Air Cadet program – 552Officersdesk@gmail.com or #250-421-2904 / #250-417-5831. The cadets meet every Tuesday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm; 308-10th Avenue South, Cranbrook.



