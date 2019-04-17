Air cadets take field trip to Bomber Museum of Canada

552 Key City Squadron help museum staff with spring cleaning, learn about historical exhibits

Watching cadets work their way through planning, problem solving and completing a given task is a rewarding experience for cadet officers.

Leadership with the 552 Key City Squadron had the chance to witness their cadets do exactly that during an annual spring cleaning field trip to the Bomber Museum of Canada in Nanton, Alberta. The 552 Key City Squadron has made the trip for the last several years as a learning experience for cadets and to help prepare the museum for the spring tourism season.

Flight Corporals Buziak, Callele and Jhai were selected for their first large leadership assignment. Tasks included working together to develop a plan and strategies to accomplish all of the cleaning required; select peers to handle the various cleaning tasks and provide direction and follow up on the completion of the tasks while keeping everyone safe.

As the day progressed and the plan changed, the three cadets learned to adapt quickly. With a little bit of guidance, they successfully completed their assignment.

Cadets in level three to five worked on the cleaning, while level one and two cadets began the day attending aviation lessons and then helped with the cleaning.

During the weekend, all of the cadets participated in some physical training and swimming.

The cadets and staff also had the opportunity to view the brand-new virtual reality ‘1943 Berlin Blitz’ exhibit. The exhibit features audio recordings from a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reporter who accompanied a crew in a Lancaster bomber during a raid to Berlin, Germany, in September 1943.

The audio forms the basis of the virtual reality experience, putting viewers inside the bomber as it simulates the experience of being inside the Lancaster as it completes the bombing mission.

“Best experience ever,” said Sgt. Dhruv Jethwa. “Seems very realistic and helps to get a better insight on situations for air crew at the time.”

On the return trip, the cadets got also stopped in the Crowsnest Pass for a history lesson at the Frank Slide interpretive center.

The cadet youth programs aim to develop attributes of good citizenship and leadership, leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate interest in the sea, land and air elements of the Canadian Forces.

For more information on the local Air Cadet program – 552Officersdesk@gmail.com or #250-421-2904 / #250-417-5831. The cadets meet every Tuesday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm; 308-10th Avenue South, Cranbrook.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?
Next story
BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

Just Posted

Air cadets take field trip to Bomber Museum of Canada

552 Key City Squadron help museum staff with spring cleaning, learn about historical exhibits

Lacrosse gets going in Cranbrook

Cranbrook lacrosse has started their indoor season and look forward to an exciting year

Temporary traffic control lights to be installed at McPhee Rd

Temporary traffic control lights are being installed by the City of Cranbrook… Continue reading

Sweetheart candidates introduced

Cranbrook’s Youth Ambassador candidates for 2019/20 were introduced at a gala event at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook Saturday, April 13

Early registration open for Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Organizers are gearing up for the sixth annual event after last year was cancelled due to wildfires

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Most Read