‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

B.C. conservation officers are warning hikers who regularly visit a Whistler trail to be vigilant after an “aggressive” owl attacked a runner recently.

According to a statement posted to the Resort Municipality of Whistler website on Monday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service received a report of a Barred Owl which attacked a runner along the Don’t Look Back trail on Sproatt Mountain.

The runner received minor injuries.

ALSO READ: Don’t leave food out ahead of bears’ foraging season

Officials have asked outdoor enthusiasts to avoid the trail and use caution when accessing nearby trails.

Aggressive wildlife found across the province can be reported to the conservation officer service at 1-877-952-7277.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict
Next story
Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

Just Posted

It happened this week in 1912

Oct.6 - 12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

Tuesday’s snowfall beats record set 118 years ago

The 8.4 centimetres of snowfall on Tuesday was nearly twice the usual total for the whole month

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

New milk donation depots open in Kelowna and Kamloops

Interior Health opened the depots to help at-risk babies

Chronic wasting disease threatens the Kootenays

The Province is asking hunters to drop off heads of deer species to be tested for CWD

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

Most Read