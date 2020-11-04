After contact tracing, IH says 9 additional Dynamiters must isolate

The Interior Health Authority has recommended that nine additional members of the Kimberley Dynamiters self isolate for 14 days, after completing contact tracing following a positive COVID-19 test from another on Friday, Oct. 30.

The quarantine period for them will last until Wednesday, Nov. 11.

According to a KIJHL press release issued Nov. 3, at this time, no other Dynamiters players or staff have tested positive for the Coronavirus, nor experienced any symptoms.

The organization said that “out of an abundance of caution” their final exhibition game scheduled for Nov. 6 against the Fernie Ghostriders has been cancelled.

The league said they will release another update when more information becomes available.

