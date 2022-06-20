David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

David Eby, B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Affordable housing and dementia care facility opens in Vanderhoof

An unprecedented affordable housing development through the province of B.C. is now open in Vanderhoof

In Vanderhoof, an unprecedented new housing development that combines affordable housing for seniors with a facility to support those with on-site dementia care is now open.

The three-storey project is located on 2657 Church Ave. and includes 20 one-bedroom rental homes.

The dementia care facility, called Aurora Homes, will be on the ground floor and include eight additional studio units. Available later this year, the facility will include technologies that support dementia care like circadian rhythm lighting, which is an artificial sunrise-sunset internal clock that will allow the patients to sleep better.

READ MORE: New seniors building opening soon in Vanderhoof the first of its kind in B.C.

“This new building will provide a significant supply of homes for vulnerable seniors and patients in Vanderhoof, allowing them to remain connected within their communities, while receiving the care they need,” said Attorney General David Eby, who is currently the minister responsible for housing.

Like us on Facebook

BC Housing

Previous story
UPDATE: Defense takes aim at trial judge during Greater Victoria father’s double murder appeal
Next story
New Interior Health clinics boost COVID-19 vaccination for kids

Just Posted

Darla Smith, 11, gets her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vernon Rec Centre recently. Children born in 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New Interior Health clinics boost COVID-19 vaccination for kids

A crowd is pictured gathered around the brand new Peace Pole in Idlewild Park in Cranbrook. A ceremony was held on Friday, June 17 to commemorate the pole’s installation. The Peace Pole was a project between the MBSS Leadership Team and artist Paul Reimer. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
PHOTOS: MBSS leadership installs Peace Pole at Idlewild Park

Sam Steele Days parade on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Barry Coulter photo)
PHOTOS: Sam Steele days returns to Cranbrook

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. Photo courtesy Conservative Party of Canada.
COVID-19 vaccine mandate suspension ‘a quarter of a step forward,’ says MP Morrison