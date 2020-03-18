Advocates urge community to shop local as COVID-19 affects businesses

As businesses struggle to cope with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping and supporting local is being urged by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce.

While provincial and federal governments are asking residents to practice social distancing or self-isolation if feeling sick, local businesses are adapting to these unprecedented times.

Helen Barron, the executive director of the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, says the local chamber is passing on info from provincial counterparts and making sure the most current and up-to-date information is getting to members.

Barron also encourages the community to support local as much as possible.

“Go out and buy from your local mom and pop shops or any local businesses,” said Barron, “keep in mind that everyone is just doing their best to get through this but they still need our business and now more than ever is a great time to shop local.”

Governments at the provincial and federal level have pledged economic support, but it’s unclear right now how quickly that support can get to businesses struggling right now.

“We are starting to feel the effects, but we don’t know where it’s going to take us exactly,” said Barron, “so as a chamber, we’re just taking ti day by day and anytime time we see a new support available, we’re putting that out to our membership.”

Mike Peabody, a city councillor and co-owner of The Choice in the downtown core, says he’s noticed foot traffic within the store has slowed down.

“That was quite obvious yesterday,” Peabody said, noting he and his staff are doing all they can to make sure the store is clean and doing things like wiping down debit machines and door handles, among others.

As people self isolate and stay home, businesses are taking it “day-by-day” said Peabody, who is also a member of Cranbrook’s Downtown Business Association.

Peabody noted that businesses are trying innovative new ways of offering services and reaching customers during these times.

For example, some business owners are communicating with customers through FaceTime, walking around their stores to show customers what’s in stock via video conferencing. Others are making greater use of websites and social media and offering store pickup or home delivery.

For restaurants and cafes, some are offering takeout services, including pickup or home delivery.

DBA members have been communicating with each other for support and sharing ideas.

“This is unprecedented, none of us have been in this situation before, so I think it’s great that we’re keeping that communication open.,” Peabody said.

A letter from the Downtown Business Association circulated to members has passed on website links to resources such as Employment Insurance and work-sharing programs. Some businesses may also be affected by a provincial order mandating gatherings of 50 people or less.

Here’s a list of local businesses that are closed or open or modifying deliveries of goods and services posted as of Wednesday, March 18th. A local development firm, 7am, is also tracking the status of whether local business are open or closed.

CLOSED

ARQ Mountain Centre

Bellies to Babies

Boston Pizza

Bumble Tree (online ordering)

Casino of the Rockies

Chatters (Until at least March 31)

Coles Bookstore (Until at least March 27th)

Core Fitness

Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club

Cranbrook Golf Club Clubhouse

Cranbrook Public Library

Cranbrook United Church

Cranbrook Wineworks closed to public, staff will be onsite 9-1 to process any new orders via telephone & email , this also applies to Kimberley Wineworks as well.

Cranbrook Senior Centre (At least until April 5)

Creekside physio

Christ Church Anglican (office open, no services)

Fairmont Hotsprings

Firefly Hideout

Fort Steele

High Country Sports | Outdoor sports shop‎

Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store (Hospital & Downtown)

Inner Roar Yoga

Key City Gymnastics

Kimberley Aquatic Centre

Kimberley Arena

Kinsmen

Kootenay Farm to Folk (Starting Thursday March 19 take out/phone orders only)

Kootenay Life Cycle

Kootenay Therapy Centre

Kootenay Trout Hatchery

La Vie En Rose (at least until April 1st)

Landmark Cinemas (Columbia theatre)

MJ’s Floral (accepting online and phone orders)

Marysville Arena

Memorial Arena

Mountain Life Hot Yoga

Pinoy Asian Cuisine Cranbrook

RCR Fernie and Kimberley (until at least Mar 23)

Reitman’s (at least until March 28)

RE-use centre

Rocky Mountain Martial Arts Family Centre (RMMA)

ROGERS Wireless (Retail store in Tamarack Mall CLOSED until April 1). Customer care agents available 24/7 at *611 or they can call the store duty manager cell at 250-581-1844

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #24

Sakura Sushi

SHAW Communications Cranbrook Retail

Shoe Warehouse (Tamarack Centre)

St. Mary’s Parish and Christ the Servant and the Parish Office in Cranbrook

Sweet Gestures (Online ordering and delivery)

The Bean Tree Cafe (Kimberley)

The Cellar thrift

The Salvation Army Thrift Store – CLOSED. Still accepting donations. Their regularly scheduled meals will be done as takeout only. Church services are canceled until April 30th.

The emergency shelter will be open 9:00p-9:00a the regular hours

The Den Performance Training Centre

The Eagles Hall – all events in the main hall closed

Western Financial Place (WFP) -pool, arena, and offices

MODIFIED HOURS

Bootlegger

Carter’s

Canadian Superstore is maintaining regular hours (Open to seniors only this Friday at 7 am. Every Tuesday and Friday ongoing)

Fabricland

Huckleberry Books (10-4, and encouraging orders for pick-up/delivery rather than in-store shopping)

Players Bench Sports (11-4)

Real Deals Cranbrook

DRIVE THRU / TAKE OUT ONLY

A&W

Burger King

Dairy Queen

McDonald’s

Pedal and Tap (Kimberley)

Pho Saigon Viet Thai Restaurant.

Starbucks

The Heid Out & Fisher Peak Brewing Company

Tim Hortons

Wendy’s

