Advance voting up 32 per cent in Cranbrook municipal election

Advance voting in the Cranbrook municipal election is up by 32 per cent as general election day looms on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Over two days of advance polling, 1,811 ballots have been cast, as opposed to 1,365 ballots in the 2018 election cycle.

To further break down the numbers, 696 ballots were cast on the first day of advance polling (Oct. 5), and 1,115 were cast on the second day (Oct. 12). That compares to 483 ballots cast on the first day of advance polling, and 882 on the second day during the 2018 election.

Voter turnout in Cranbrook was historically low four years ago at only 26.5 per cent. Out of an eligible voter base of 15,067, only 4,012 people voted in Cranbrook’s municipal election.

But there was no mayoral race last cycle; Lee Pratt was acclaimed with no challenger, and 10 city council candidates running for six seats.

In the 2014 municipal election, which featured a whopping 59 per cent turnout, Pratt was elected with 58 per cent of the total 5,786 votes cast.

With the 2022 general election day fast approaching, voters will be able to cast their ballots at Laurie Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 am to 8 pm.

Other special voting opportunities are available today, Oct. 13, at the following locations:

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am)

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm)

• Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm)

• Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm)

• Kootenay Street Village (9:00am – 12:00pm)

• Kootenay Street Care Village (12:15pm – 2:30pm)

• Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm)

• Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)