Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.

Advance voting begins today for local government elections

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 5) is the first day of advance voting in Cranbrook for the local government elections.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Pavilion Seniors Centre at 125 17th Ave S, and will also be open next Wednesday, Oct. 12, for a second day of advance voting.

Special voting opportunities are also being made available on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the following locations:

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am)

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm)

• Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm)

• Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm)

• Kootenay Street Village (9:00am – 12:00pm)

• Kootenay Street Care Village (12:15pm – 2:30pm)

• Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm)

• Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)

Mail-in ballots are also available at Cranbrook city hall by request.

General election day is on Oct. 15, with the Laurie Middle School gymnasium serving as the city-wide polling station.

Eligible voters must be 18 years old on the day of the general election (Oct. 15), must be a Canadian citizen, must be a resident of British Columbia for at least six months, be a resident of the City of Cranbrook on the day of registration.

There are two mayoral candidates, seven city councillor candidates vying for six city council seats, and six School District 5 Trustee candidates running for five seats.

Previous story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set
Next story
RCMP report an unusual amount of thefts from sheds and construction trailers in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Just Posted

Black Press file
RCMP report an unusual amount of thefts from sheds and construction trailers in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Cranbrook City Hall. File photo.
Advance voting begins today for local government elections

A prescribed burn is set for Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Cranbrook, south of Phillips Reservoir. Pictured is a map of the City, and the area outlined in red is where the 100 hectare burn will be taking place. (City of Cranbrook file)
Prescribed burn underway near Phillips Reservoir in Cranbrook

Pictured is one of many inspiring images by Tracey Halladay that will be on display for the month of October at the 1401 gallery. (Submitted file)
What’s on at Cranbrook Arts for the month of October