Advance voting begins today for local government elections

Today (Wednesday, Oct. 5) is the first day of advance voting in Cranbrook for the local government elections.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Pavilion Seniors Centre at 125 17th Ave S, and will also be open next Wednesday, Oct. 12, for a second day of advance voting.

Special voting opportunities are also being made available on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the following locations:

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am)

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm)

• Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm)

• Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm)

• Kootenay Street Village (9:00am – 12:00pm)

• Kootenay Street Care Village (12:15pm – 2:30pm)

• Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm)

• Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)

Mail-in ballots are also available at Cranbrook city hall by request.

General election day is on Oct. 15, with the Laurie Middle School gymnasium serving as the city-wide polling station.

Eligible voters must be 18 years old on the day of the general election (Oct. 15), must be a Canadian citizen, must be a resident of British Columbia for at least six months, be a resident of the City of Cranbrook on the day of registration.

There are two mayoral candidates, seven city councillor candidates vying for six city council seats, and six School District 5 Trustee candidates running for five seats.