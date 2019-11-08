Cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off on Nov. 9 (Black Press File Photo)

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Anyone who has been thinking of adopting a pet should head down to their local BC SCPA shelter this weekend.

The second annual Fall Head Over Tales in Love event on Nov. 9 will see animals at each branch across BC available for adoption at a reduced fee.

Most animals, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Additional adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“This adoption event was such a success last year that each of our 36 adoption facilities are eager to find loving homes for animals in our care,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer in a statement. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”

ALSO READ: New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Takhar said the event is important, because the high rate of adoptions in a single day allows the BC SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals in the community.

In 2018, the first Fall Head Over Tails in Love event saw a total of 212 pets adopted, representing 40 per cent of the animals in SCPA care at the time. in total in 2018, the BC SPCA found homes for 14,000 animals.

For more information on the event, or to find your local shelter, visit spca.bc.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home
Next story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Just Posted

Fundraising efforts underway for local girl diagnosed with leukemia

A 10-year-old Cranbrook girl was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Olivia Potorti and… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 3 - 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Where to get your flu shot in Cranbrook

It’s flu-shot season and the Eagles Hall at 711 Kootenay Street N.… Continue reading

Cranbrook to Miss Out on Historic Transit of Mercury

A once in a generation astronomical event is happening Monday. How can Cranbrook observe it?

Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Trail user described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Mt. Baker Drama prepares ‘Christmas Carol’

For the Townsman Wild Theatre teams up with Mount Baker Music to… Continue reading

SPCA fundraiser being held in the name of Claude the Cat

The travails of Claude the Cat some months ago has prompted an… Continue reading

Bad ideas about God are dangerous

Yme Woensdregt I was reading an interview recently with Richard Topping, Principal… Continue reading

Not a German Europe; a European Germany

The fall of the Berlin Wall created the opportunity for positive change, but making it happen took clear thinking and hard political work

Most Read