District of Sparwood logo and flag. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

District of Sparwood logo and flag. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Add Sparwood and Elkford to community-wide vaccination program: Wilks

Sparwood’s mayor said the current vaccination program was too slow for the coal-dependent communities

Sparwood Mayor David Wilks will be making the case for community-wide vaccination to happen in Sparwood and Elkford sooner rather than later, similar to other small communities in B.C.

“I think Sparwood and Elkford certainly would benefit from that, especially with the number of people we have coming in and out of the valley working at the mines,” he said.

Currently, both Sparwood and Elkford – two communities which rely heavily on the coal mining industry with vast swathes of the local workforce employed at Teck’s four operating mines in the region – are home to single vaccination clinics, which are currently open only one day a week.

The vaccination clinic in Sparwood is going to be relocated from the Sparwood Health Centre to the Causeway Bay Hotel – but only for logistics reasons, rather than any increase in capacity.

While all the Elk Valley was included as affected by a COVID-19 ‘cluster’ declared by IHA earlier in 2021, Elkford and Sparwood have seen relatively few cases in the community, but local employer Teck was beset by a small outbreak at its operations late last year. All workers at the work camp in Elkford were offered vaccinations earlier this year.

The clinics in the Elk Valley are all still going by date of birth for eligibility, and are at phase 3 – those aged between 79 and 60, with rolling updates on when people become eligible. If the current program remains, adults in the last bracket aged between 24 and 18 will not be eligible until late June.

“We need to look at something, because otherwise it’s going to take us a long time (to get vaccinated)”

Wilks said he’d be raising the issue with Interior Health as soon as his next meeting with them later this week.

“From what I’ve heard in other communities, it’s gone very well.”

Earlier this week, Revelstoke was one of many smaller communities in B.C. where vaccination bookings were opened up to all residents over 18 – something Wilks said the northern half of the Elk Valley needed.

The situation is different in Fernie, where Interior Health is setting up a mass vaccination clinic at the Fernie Memorial Arena with a capacity for 1,000 vaccination bookings a week five days a week. The clinic in Fernie will be operational from April 12.

READ MORE: All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CDC continues to warn U.S. travellers against ‘all travel to Canada’ due to COVID risk
Next story
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

Just Posted

Juniper Lanes has been sold to a pair of investors who are planning to keep most of the bowling lanes and add a craft brewery. Trevor Crawley photo.
Juniper Lanes sold to pair of Cranbrook investors

Bowling lanes to stay, with addition of craft brewery, food service and more indoor entertainment

Cranbrook SAR, Bighorn Helicopters and BCEHS responded to multiple calls over the long weekend. (Cranbrook SAR file)
Cranbrook Search and Rescue respond to multiple calls over Easter weekend

SAR, BCEHS and Bighorn Helicopters worked together to successfully help several injured people

The RDEK is banning the sale of fireworks in electoral areas between May 1 - Oct. 1. Trevor Crawley photo.
Regional district’s ban on sale of fireworks to begin in May

A ban on the sale of fireworks in rural parts of the… Continue reading

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

The new 6,300 square foot Cranbrook Food Bank facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd 2 and is open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
New Cranbrook Food Bank officially open to the public

The new facility is located at 1624 Industrial Rd. 2 and open Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Seven-day rolling average of B.C. COVID-19 cases to April 7, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. has 997 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, hospitalization rises

Vaccination now open to people aged 70 and older

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

District of Sparwood logo and flag. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
Add Sparwood and Elkford to community-wide vaccination program: Wilks

Sparwood’s mayor said the current vaccination program was too slow for the coal-dependent communities

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read