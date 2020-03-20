Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok wants to hear from you if you have concerns about unfair treatment or actions during the pandemic. (File photo)

Act like you have the virus, says Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA

Doug Clovechok wants people to social distance, says we will get through this as a community

Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok is calling on his constituents to social distance, donate to the food bank and look after each other as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“I think the best course of action here is to act like you’ve got the virus and take those precautions to make sure you don’t spread it,” he said.

Though there is an emergency sitting of the legislature on March 23, Clovechok will not be attending, as he would need to fly to Victoria. He said only members who can drive will be attending.

Clovechok said there will be discussions about protecting renters and those with a mortgage, as well as provincial protections for workers and their families.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

READ MORE: Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

He said the NDP and the Liberals are working collegiality and rather than critiquing, he and his fellow critics are offering ideas.

“Everybody is pulling in the same direction,” he said.

He is encouraging everyone to find the facts and ignore the rest.

“Perception creates reality and we don’t want any false realities created around this thing,” he said.

And, above all else, stay home if your sick and wash your hands.

“The worst case scenario that we can possibly imagine is that our hospitals will become overwhelmed with cases,” he said.

Clovechok also wants to hear from you if you have concerns about your landlord, your employer or anything else. He has a direct line to the ministry of health as well as other government officials and can pass on your concerns.

READ MORE: ‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

He also encourages constituents to contact their MP, Rob Morrison, who he is working closely with.

“We are here to help people and that is what we are doing,” Clovechok said.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau
Next story
COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Just Posted

Nelson dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

Covid-19: The Exit Problem

Gwynne Dyer Most of the countries in Asia, Europe and North America… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

March 15 - 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the… Continue reading

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Air Canada temporarily suspends Vancouver-Cranbrook flight service

Air Canada is temporarily suspending flights between Vancouver aand Cranbrook between April… Continue reading

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

Act like you have the virus, says Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA

Doug Clovechok wants people to social distance, says we will get through this as a community

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Bull River Inn fishing derby raises $1700 for EKFH

The funds will go towards the purchase of a new SPECT CT machine.

A Heart Broken And A Heart Blessed

Yme Woensdregt What a time we’re living in. How quickly things are… Continue reading

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Most Read