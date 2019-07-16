Abra Brynne. Photo submitted

Abra Brynne wins Kootenay-Columbia Green Party nomination

Brynne is one of three candidates who will challenge MP Wayne Stetski

Abra Brynne of Nelson will be the Green Party candidate in the Oct. 21 federal election for the Kootenay-Columbia riding. She won a two-way nomination process over Fernie’s Kerri Wall on the weekend.

“Kerri Wall has been fabulous already,” Brynne said. “We both committed to supporting each other whichever of us won the nomination, and she has been true to her word and provided me already with advice, support and resources. I am thrilled with the amount of enthusiasm and support I am already receiving from across the riding.”

Brynne said the next step is to put together a campaign team, and she expects to name a campaign manager by the end of the week. One of the main campaign efforts will be fundraising.

“I am going to start going out to communities and to events and meetings. I need to connect with people about what they would like to see in Ottawa, on what my role would be as a member of parliament, and really looking forward to those conversations.”

Her campaign office is virtual at the moment, and its physical location will partly depend on the location of her campaign manager, she said.

Brynne has been working locally and nationally on food security issues and policy for many years.

She is the executive director of the Central Kootenay Food Policy Council, president of the Kootenay Co-op, the chair of board of USC Canada, a volunteer on the Kootenay Organic Growers certification committee, and a founding member of a number of other organizations related to food security.

Asked about her chances of unseating NDP incumbent Wayne Stetski, Brynne said her main commitment is not to unseating someone but to get more Greens in Ottawa, “and I hope I am one of them.

“I want to bring something positive to the voters of the riding because everyone I am talking to is tired of divisive us-and-them politics and I think it is vitally important that we work together to address the critical needs that are in front of us.”

So far, Brynne’s competition will be MP Stetski, Rob Morrison of the Conservative Party, and Rick Stewart of the People’s Party. The Liberals have not named a candidate.

Related:

• Two Green Party members vying for Kootenay-Columbia nomination

• Conservatives name candidate for Kootenay-Columbia in 2019

• People’s Party names Kootenay-Columbia candidate

• MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Road, infrastructure projects well underway: City
Next story
B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Just Posted

Road, infrastructure projects well underway: City

City updates the state of local road and infrastructure projects

Abra Brynne wins Kootenay-Columbia Green Party nomination

Brynne is one of three candidates who will challenge MP Mayne Stetski

Afghanistan: ‘A Decent Interval’

It worked for Nixon and Kissinger with Vietnam. Maybe it will work for Afghanistan

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

Structure fire near Elko quickly contained, spreading prevented

A quick response by local firefighters today prevented the spread of a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Reports say Lashana Lynch is the new 007

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond one last time

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

Most Read