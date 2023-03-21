Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

Gagandeep Singh, 21, surrounded by friends after being attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna in March 2023. (GoFundMe)

‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

The fundraiser for Gagandeep Singh surpassed $22,000

The international student attacked last week at a Kelowna bus stop has released a statement.

Gagandeep Singh, 21, posted a comment on the now deactivated GoFundMe.

The last few days have been very difficult for me. I am at home resting and recovering from the attack.

I really appreciate the support across Canada from everyone. The comments in the GoFundMe page and the outpouring of support has reminded me of why I came to Canada.

Thank you for your donations over the last two days, they are above and beyond what I ever imagined.

With gratitude,

Gagandeep Singh

The fundraiser reached over $22,000 before closing to donations.

READ MORE: Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

READ MORE: Community rallies behind international student assaulted in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultHate crimesKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teacher fired for mistreating Indigenous students must take anti-racism course
Next story
Canadian MPs of all stripes condemn Punjab crackdown as some receive online threats

Just Posted

A cyclist stops for a break overlooking the hoodoos near St. Mary River (photo courtesy of Town of Cranbrook)
Cranbrook Tourism Master Plan, newly-completed, presents framework for economic growth

Students in Ingrid deKlerk’s grade 4 French Immersion class at T.M. Roberts inspect one of four tables containing artifacts from the 1973 Time Capsule that was opened recently as part of T.M. Roberts Elementary School 60th Anniversary, which opened back in October, 1962.
Students gearing up for EK Heritage Fair

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up three of four points this weekend in BCHL action against the West Kelowna Warriors and the Wenatchee Wild. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks.
Bucks pick up three of four points this weekend

A scene from "Fine Feathers," at the Cranbrook Auditorium, Saturday night, March 25, 1916.
It happened this week in 1916