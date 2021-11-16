Sumas Lake at risk of reforming as Fraser River prompts ‘catastrophic’ flooding in Abbotsford

The red area is under an emergency evacuation order on Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford.

The City of Abbotsford has issued an emergency evacuation notice for anyone who has not yet left Sumas Prairie, saying the flooding in that area is anticipated to become “catastrophic.”

“Conditions within Sumas Prairie within the last hour have escalated and pose a significant risk to life due to the imminent failure of the Barrowtown Pump Station,” the city states in a press release issued at around 7:30 p.m.

The Barrowtown Pump Station serves as a critical piece of infrastructure to ensure the Sumas Lake does not reform, the release states.

“With the failure of this key piece of infrastructure, water within the Sumas Prairie will not be able to be pumped out and water from the Fraser River will begin entering the already flooded Sumas Prairie area.”

Additional water flow down from Sumas Mountain is also now creating further flooding in the area, the city says.

“This event is anticipated to be catastrophic.”

The release says that residents need to abandon their efforts to save livestock, ignoring current orders in place and to leave the area immediately.

“Residents remaining and can’t evacuate are requested to call 911 and report their location immediately.”

Abbotsford City water in the Sumas Prairie will be turned off at 9 p.m. as a current watermain breach within the Sumas Prairie has occurred due to erosion.

