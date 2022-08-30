Abbotsford couple appearing on Family Feud Canada

Abbotsford residents Firass El Fateh (far left) and Dr. Yafa Elseri (second from left) recently taped an episode of Family Feud Canada. (Instagram photo)

An Abbotsford couple has recently played the feud.

Dr. Yafa Elseri and Firass El Fateh and three other members of Elseri’s family from Edmonton have taped an episode of Family Feud Canada.

The episode is set to air on Sept. 21. Elseri thanked the producers of the CBC show for making the unique experience a reality.

“Thank you for such a warm and wonderful reception we received at your studio,” she stated on Instagram. “You all treated us with the utmost kindness, patience, and understanding. We are so thankful and grateful for you all.”

The couple own Opex Abbotsford, a training gym and wellness centre located at Unit 106 1575 McCallum Road. The facility opened in 2018 and offers a number of fitness and wellness options for clients.

Elseri, a chiropractor, graduated from the University of Alberta in 2006 with with a Bachelor of Science degree. Following graduation she moved to San Jose, Calif. where she obtained her Doctor of Chiropractic degree (Cum Laude) from Palmer College of Chiropractic West in 2009.

El Fateh graduated from high school in Abbotsford and attended Saint Mary’s University in Halifax on a football scholarship. He completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree and worked in the corporate world for five years, but his passion for fitness was overwhelming and he entered that field.

For more on the gym, visit opexabbotsford.com.

