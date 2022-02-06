‘A traumatic event’: Alberta firefighter dies in rollover on icy road on the way to call

An Alberta firefighter died while responding to a call on Highway 599, according to Town of Castor council.

On Friday evening (Feb. 4), the Castor Volunteer Fire Rescue was responding to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 599 at Range Road 123.

The roads were, according to reports, “extremely icy” and the volunteers never arrived.

“One of our trucks lost control on the ice and rolled,” said Castor Mayor Richard Elhard, in a written statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 5, 2022.

“As a result, our Fire Chief, Patrick Kelly, was injured. We pray for his speedy recovery. Tragically firefighter Stephen Rayfield did not survive the horrific event.”

Chief Kelly was transported to Red Deer for assessment and was back home as of press time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rayfield family,” said Elhard.

“This has been a traumatic event for all our firefighters and their families. So, please support them in any way you can in the coming days.”

