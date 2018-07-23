A suspected pump failure in an outbuilding sparks quickly knocked down on Saturday

Members of the Jaffray Fire Department responded to a small structure fire over the weekend in a pump house on a property along Highway 3/93 near Little Sand.

The fire was actioned by the landowner until the fire department arrived on Saturday afternoon.

The cause is suspected to be a pump failure.

“This is another example of how quick actions by both the landowner and the fire department helped prevent a fire from becoming a much more serious situation,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Service Fire Chief Dave Boreen. “It was a hot day with gusting winds and everyone involved did a great job today.”

A total of 6 firefighters and 3 pieces of apparatus responded to the call, where they put out the fire which posed no risk of spreading.