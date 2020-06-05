A diverse crowd led by youth marched from Cranbrook’s Spirit Square in the downtown core to Rotary Park to take a stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination on Friday night.

The gathering started at 4 p.m. at the Spirit Square, before the crowd of roughly a few hundred people began chanting slogans and moving down 10th Ave past city hall towards Rotary Park.

A crowd marches from a meeting place at the Spirit Square in Cranbrook, down 10th Ave alongside City Hall, en route to Rotary Park. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SAwmsDH0t7 — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) June 5, 2020

The procession ended at the Rotary Park bandstand, with a number of speakers addressing the crowd while also holding an open mic for anyone to wished to say a few words.

Cranbrook’s event was inclusive, with representation from, and solidarity with, the Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) the LGBTQ+ communities

Moments of silence on bend-ed knees where held, honouring and referencing George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Video of the arrest shows Floyd on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck for over eight minutes, while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.



