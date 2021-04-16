Kristian Camero and Jessica Wood, seen here, co-own The Black Cauldron with Stephen Barton. The new Nelson restaurant opened earlier this month while indoor dining is restricted by the province. Photo: Tyler Harper

Kristian Camero and Jessica Wood, seen here, co-own The Black Cauldron with Stephen Barton. The new Nelson restaurant opened earlier this month while indoor dining is restricted by the province. Photo: Tyler Harper

A restaurant opens in Nelson, and no one is allowed inside

The Black Cauldron opened while indoor dining is restricted in B.C.

After two months of renovations, Kristian Camero, Jessica Wood and Stephen Barton have opened the doors on their dream restaurant.

They just can’t let anyone in.

The Black Cauldron, a cocktail lounge featuring a witchy aesthetic with velvet furniture and drapes, patio tables with individual fire pits, and a charcuterie menu, opened in Nelson on April 8.

But with provincial health rules restricting indoor dining, the trio’s grand opening has been limited to patio service, takeout and nervous optimism.

“We’re working on scary, thin margins, but we were just really, really hopeful that it was all going to work out,” said Camero.

The last year has not been an ideal time to open a restaurant, and it’s not clear when the situation will get better.

Nelson restaurants have been forced to deal with staff layoffs, belligerent or hesitant customers, and sudden changes to provincial health orders. The latest was an extension Tuesday to the indoor dining ban through to May.

Camero, Wood and Barton all knew this was happening when they put in an offer on the former All Seasons Cafe at 620 Herridge Lane last fall. They saw possibilities for the building, which comes with a tree-covered patio and offers a secluded space just off the city’s main thoroughfare.

“It’s a very special place. It’s beautiful,” said Camero. “I don’t think you need to be from Nelson to see and recognize the potential that it had when we bought it.”

All three owners, who met after Camero and Wood relocated to Nelson two years ago, bring an eclectic mix of experience to The Black Cauldron.

Camero, from Philadelphia originally, was working in Seattle in the maritime industry when he met and fell in love with Wood, a mechanical engineer from Prince Edward Island. Barton grew up in Belgium and ran an event management company.

And, of course, they each have experience in the restaurant industry as well. So when the property became available, the three roommates decided they couldn’t pass on the opportunity even in the middle of the pandemic.

They took possession of the building on Feb. 2, and Camero said up to the opening were each putting in 14-hour days renovating the space. They even took some inspiration from the pandemic, with a spaced-out seating plan that Camero said won’t change after the restrictions are eventually lifted.

“I don’t want people to feel I’m packing them into a place like sardines,” he said. “I want people to feel like they have time to enjoy themselves and spaces to enjoy themselves. And also be comfortable, because people are going to be uncomfortable with being close to people for a long time after this is gone.”

In the meantime, they are hoping their restaurant doesn’t require a magic potion to stay open.

Since opening, Camero said patrons have been finding The Black Cauldron and frequenting its patio. The owners have also hired staff with an eye on a COVID-free future.

“It’s a sink or swim kind of situation. And we took the risk and just kind of jumped,” said Camero. “We’re all hoping for the best but it’s a day-by-day, scary adventure.”

READ MORE:

Nelson restaurants struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, unruly customers

NEWS AND VIEWS: Provincial health orders raise the need for more business supports

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP lawmaker tables bill to decriminalize drug use as overdose deaths soar
Next story
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

Just Posted

BGC Cranbrook will renovate a facility to relocate 24 existing spaces and add 24 new spaces with support from the Trust. Photo courtesy Columbia Basin Trust.
Grant funding to help create new childcare spaces in Cranbrook

Columbia Basin Trust providing $10,000 to BGC Cranbrook to help renovate new facility

Earlier this spring, the City of Cranbrook started positioning components of the Stormceptor system to carry storm runoff to Elizabeth Lake from the Innes Avenue neighbourhood. Photo submitted
Stormceptor will bring clean run-off to Elizabeth Lake

The City of Cranbrook is installing new infrastructure to handle the Innes Avenue neighbourhood, but go easy on Elizabeth lake

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
69 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 9,840 since the pandemic began

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Interior Health hospitals not strained by rising COVID case counts

While provincial hospitalizations rise, health care systems in the B.C. Interior remain robust, say officials

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey Rest Area was reduced to a single lane following a “vehicle incident” Thursday afternoon, April 15. Photo submitted
Vehicle incident near Fort Steele closes lane of traffic

A section of Highway 93/95 between Eager Hill-Fort Steele Road and Cambellmey… Continue reading

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
RCMP intercept vehicle fleeing with infant taken from Kamloops hospital

The baby was at the hospital receiving life-saving care

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

Premier John Horgan receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca shot, encourages others

27% of residents in B.C. have now been vaccinated against COVID-19

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read