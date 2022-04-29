‘A real missed opportunity’: Advocates say B.C. Police Act reform falls short

Advocates say the report contains great ideas, but recommendations fail to deliver on them

FILE Members of the RCMP wait for instructions on what to do on the scene of a shots heard call in Surrey, B.C., Friday, May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Advocacy groups representing some of B.C.’s most marginalized people say the special committee’s report on reforming the Police Act doesn’t go far enough to address systemic issues in policing.

At a news conference on Friday (April 29), speakers said that the report adopts “polite language” around policing, but fails to act on recommendations from experts, marginalized people, and people with lived experience of police violence.

The report includes 11 recommendations, including the formation of a new Community Safety and Policing Act to govern the provision of policing and public safety services based on the values of decolonization, anti-racism, community and accountability; transitioning to a new B.C. provincial police force; creating a ‘continuum’ response to mental health issues with a focus on community-led responses; and it recommends the Legislative Assembly establish an all-party select standing committee on policing and community safety to oversee the implementation of the report’s recommendations.

READ MORE: B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Garth Mullins, a member of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users and host of the Crackdown Podcast, has been watching the evolution of policing in B.C. for the past three decades. Mullins has long advocated for police reform and said a small part of him was hopeful the report would bring substantive reform.

“This report does not decriminalize people,” he said. “If you read through the report, there’s a lot of good stuff in there. The committee obviously heard from excellent witnesses that identified the key issues we’re thinking about. But the committee said, ‘yes, we heard you’, then when they turned to the recommendations and those great ideas, those key problems don’t track into the recommendations.”

“It’s a real opportunity missed to actually change things.”

Anna Cooper, a staff lawyer with Pivot Legal Society, is currently representing a group of 17 residents of the downtown eastside in a police complaint process against two police officers. Cooper said the process of holding police accountable is inaccessible to the communities they serve and rarely results in meaningful outcomes.

“While we were cynical to begin with, even we have been surprised by the multiplicity of ways in which the Police Act is designed to insulate police from accountability.”

Cooper added that there are few mechanisms to protect complainants from police retribution and complainants have little control over the complaint process.

The special committee’s report calls for a civilian-led police oversight body, but Cooper pointed out B.C. already has one in the form of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which is currently struggling with funding issues and has warned that its staffing levels are inadequate to meet demands. B.C. also has the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner for municipal police forces and the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP.

READ MORE: B.C. police watchdog calls for more funding to combat staffing shortage

Meghan McDermott, staff counsel with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, said the BCCLA appeared before the special committee and told them that any investigation into reforming policing must contend with the history of colonial violence perpetrated by police in B.C.

“We urged the special committee to push for seismic shifts in how public safety is conceived of and sustained in our communities. In our view, the report that was released yesterday misses the mark. It falls far short of what we desperately need and what we all deserve.”

