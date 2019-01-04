A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

A number of cities saw record snow and rain this week as a second storm moved across B.C.

According to Environment Canada, Whistler was blanketed with a whopping 51 centimetres of snow on Wednesday, breaking a 1931 record of 30.5 centimetres.

On Thursday, Pitt Meadows received the most rain across the province, with 83 millimetres. That broke the previous record of 74 millimetres from 1984.

By Friday, some southern cities were dealing with opposite weather, with the mercury as high as 12.5 C in Cultus Lake in the Fraser Balley, making that the hottest spot in Canada.

Other communities to hit record temperatures included Castlegar, Nelson, Summerland and Warfield, which is in the West Kootenay.

Friday’s hot record temperatures:

Castlegar – 5.3 C (former record 4.8 C made in 2008)

Nelson – 5.5 C (former record 4.5 C made in 2006)

Osoyoos – 9.5 C (former record 8.3 C made in 2012)

Princeton – 8.3 C (former record of 3.2 C made in 2003)

Summerland – 8.5 (former record of 8.4 C made in 2012)

Warfield – 5 C (former record of 2.2 C in 2012)

Race Rocks Lightstation (near Victoria) – 10.5 C (former record of 7.8 C made in 2015)

For those feeling the need to complain about the soggy and warm weather: Dease Lake was the coldest place in B.C. on Friday, at – 26 C.

