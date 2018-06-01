Photo: Albeit Aquaculture website

A fish farm on Kootenay Lake?

Company has posted its intention to apply for permits

Albeit Aquaculture Corporation is hoping to start a fish farm in Kootenay Lake near Taghum.

The company posted a Notice of Intention to Apply for a Disposition of Crown Land under the Land Act on an online community bulletin board recently and on bridge pilings near Taghum. The notice (see photo below) said the company intends to apply to the Ministry of Transportation.

Regional District of Central Kootenay representative Ramona Faust told the Nelson Star that she has contacted the provincial ministries of transportation and forestry and the federal fisheries ministry, but the company has so far not applied to any of them.

When the Star tried contacting the company through the email address provided on the notice, it bounced.

Albeit Aquaculture’s website gives no information about the company or its projects other than this brief statement in which it misspells its own company name:

“We are focused on the sustainable development of land locked fish farming. Sustainable for our food supply at home and abroad and sustainable for the environment. We understand that the term ‘fish farm’ has negative connotations but once you get to know Albeit Aquacutlure (sic), we are sure your views will be the same that we hold so precious.”

When the Star filled in a field on the website on Wednesday to request further information, the response was, “Thank you for your interest in fish farming. A company representative will get back to you shorty (sic)”

So far the company has not responded.

 

This notice appeared on online bulletin boards recently and outdoors near the Taghum Hall.

