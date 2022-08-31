A call for action on International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day

Protesters marched to city hall advocating action for a safe supply of drugs in response to the worsening toxic drug crisis that has claimed 10,000 lives since B.C. declared a public health emergency six years ago.

Organized by the East Kootenay Network of People Who Use Drugs (EKNPUD), advocates converged at city hall demanding support from local elected officials to reformulate drug policy while marking International Drug Poisoning Awareness Day.

Protesters advocated that government work alongside those with lived and living experience to formulate drug policy, while also demanding support for repealing the federal Controlled Substance Use Act, and expanding access to safe supply programs.

“There needs to be more meaningful engagement for people who use drugs and we need to dismantle the stigma around substance use and we need decriminalization,” said Jessica Lamb, a co-founder of EKNPUD, outside city hall.

A group of approximately two dozen people participated in the march, which routed down Baker St. before heading to city hall along 10th Ave.

Since a public health emergency was declared six years ago in response to the toxic drug crisis, over 10,000 people have died, at a rate of at least four deaths per day.

“If these numbers were happening for COVID, we’d be seeing drug policy changing overnight,” Lamb said.

As a megaphone was passed around the crowd, Polly Sutherland, team lead at ANKORS in Cranbrook, also spoke about the heavy toll that 24 deaths due to toxic drugs in the last two years has taken on the community.

When asked how many people had lost friends or loved ones to the crisis, a majority of hands went up in the air.

“We need the public to join us and understand,” Sutherland said. “If this was dogs dying, if there were 24 dogs that had died since 2021, this town would be in uproar, and it’s not.

“We’re alone here. We need Cranbrook people to join us to end stigma and understand our plight, and understand that people who use drugs are our community members.”

Local elected officials, including Mayor Lee Pratt, city councillors, and Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison, were roundly criticized for not attending the event and meeting with the group.

Another event is set to be held at the Operation Street Angel building at 46 17th Ave. S starting at 3 p.m. More on that event to come.