A bet’s a bet

Invermere mayor Gerry Taft makes good on wager with Kimberley colleague.

Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft made good on a friendly bet between himself and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick by donning a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey during last week’s RDEK board meeting.

The bet was made in response to the second round series between the Nitros and the Columbia Valley Rockies, which was decided in five games by the Dynamiters, who went on to win the league championship.

The wager was highlighted by McCormick at the end of the meeting, who made some good-natured jabs about Taft’s attire, while the Invermere mayor responded tongue-in-cheek that he was looking forward to seeing McCormick compete at the upcoming BC Seniors Games.

Previous story
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Next story
B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Just Posted

A bet’s a bet

Invermere mayor Gerry Taft makes good on wager with Kimberley colleague.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

RCMP investigating fatal collision

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car accident on Saturday morning in Cranbrook.

RDEK board votes against supporting tourism tenure

Directors concerned about opposition from local residents, helicopter flight patterns.

Government acquires more provincial parkspace

Kikomun Creek Provincial Park grows by 17 hectares.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air in Hawaii’s recent Kilauea volcanic eruption

Hundreds mourn 45-year-old victim of Toronto van attack

A visitation was held north of Toronto for Renuka Amarasingha, one of 10 people killed in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto

Most Read