A bet’s a bet

Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft made good on a friendly bet between himself and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick by donning a Kimberley Dynamiters jersey during last week’s RDEK board meeting.

The bet was made in response to the second round series between the Nitros and the Columbia Valley Rockies, which was decided in five games by the Dynamiters, who went on to win the league championship.

The wager was highlighted by McCormick at the end of the meeting, who made some good-natured jabs about Taft’s attire, while the Invermere mayor responded tongue-in-cheek that he was looking forward to seeing McCormick compete at the upcoming BC Seniors Games.