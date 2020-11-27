A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

B.C. has recorded 911 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the past 10 months to 30,884.

In a news conference Friday (Nov. 27), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced 301 people are now in hospital battling the respiratory disease.

There have been 11 new deaths, rounding out the deadliest week in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Most Read