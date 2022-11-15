FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo, psilocybin mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

9 firearms, 8 garbage bags of magic mushrooms seized on rural property in Greenwood

Three people were arrested as charges considered by BC Prosecution Service

Three people are facing possible charges after an investigation near Grand Forks led investigators to a rural property in Greenwood where multiple firearms, magic mushrooms and cannabis was found.

Specialized officers from the South East District and national weapons enforcement team assisted Midway RCMP and other nearby detachments at a home on Lind Creek Road on Monday (Nov. 14), police said in a statement the next day.

Nine firearms were seized, including a prohibited firearm, as as well as eight garbage bags filled with psilocybin mushrooms and two plastic containers of alleged illicit cannabis.

A 64-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman of Greenwood were arrested and have since been released following a bail hearing on multiple conditions, including not to possess any firearms or ammunition.

Because no charges have been officially laid by the BC Prosecution Service, the identities of the trio have not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Previous story
‘My child is suffering’: BC parents furious at shortage of pain relievers
Next story
VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban

Just Posted

The 2022 Youth Ambassador, pictured in May, 2022. Pictured left to right: Halle French, Belle Alaric, Madeline Gauthier (2020 Princess of Sam Steele), Mia Miles (2020 Sweetheart of Sam Steele), Jaylyn Spyskma, Alyssa Davis, and Jolene Julian-Hirn. (Townsman file photo)
2023 Youth Ambassador program applications available

At left: The late George Georgopoulos, founder of the Cranbrook Seniors Dinner. At right: The Seniors Dinner is set for Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Colombo Lodge. (Photos submitted)
Cranbrook Seniors dinner returns Nov. 30

Clockwise from top left: Darian Pestell of Nelson, owner Nourished by Heirloom; The Wheeldon Group - Jason Wheeldon, Kaytee Sharun, Laura Kennedy and Lauren Rokosh; FR Rentals moves to new building; John Holton, General Manager of the Copper Point Resort.
Regional Business Round-Up

What's new at the Cranbrook Public Library
What’s new at the Cranbrook Public Library