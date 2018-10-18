882 ballots cast in second advance poll

The City of Cranbrook reports that 882 ballots were cast by voters at the second and final advance poll for the 2018 municipal election Wednesday October 17.

That number is supplemented by 483 ballots cast in the first day of advance polling a week ago.

In total, 1,365 ballots were cast in both advance polling opportunities.

General voting day is Saturday, October 20 from 8:00am to 8:00pm at the Laurie Middle School gymnasium, located on 2nd Street South.

Special voting opportunities are available as well to admitted patients or facility residents only on Friday,

October 19:

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00am – 11:45am)

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00pm – 4:30pm)

• Joseph Creek Village (9:00am – 2:00pm)

• Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00pm – 5:30pm)

• Mountain View Village (5:00pm – 5:45pm)

• Scott Villa (9:15am – 9:45am)