75 years of returning lost keys, War Amps celebrate program

Started in 1946, the key tags have provided Canadians with piece of mind if they lose their keys

Since 1946, 1.5 million sets of keys have been lost in Canada – and reunited with their owners, thanks to a small but mighty program supporting the lives of dozens of amputees across the country.

This year marks 75 years since the War Amps’ key tag program was launched in Canada.

Following World War II, veteran amputees founded the key tag program to provide other amputees with stable, safe employment while supporting the War Amps.

Public awareness officer for The War Amps Jamie Lunn noted the importance of the organization, “A lot of people would not able to walk or participate in activities with friends without the help of the War Amps.”

According to Lunn, the War Amps rely on word of mouth from their members and the public in order to spread their message across Canada.

The key tags are small, personalized peel-and-stick seasonal address labels that you attach to your key ring. If you lose your keys, anyone who finds them can drop them in any mailbox or call the number provided on the tag. The keys are then returned to their owner free of charge.

“I’ve heard from many people who get their keys back, and they’re really grateful because some of them don’t even realize they lost their keys,” Lunn said.

The key tag program is one of many ways the War Amps continues to not only provide amputees with work but also provide the support that many need in order to afford prosthetics and other necessary care.

“It makes a huge difference, and it’s really awesome to be able to see children and older amputees get a chance to live a normal life.”

While the key tags are free, the War Amps rely on donations to keep both the program and the organization running.

You can learn more about the program and order your key tag here.

