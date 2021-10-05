71 cats seized by SPCA from rural B.C. property

Cats were recovered from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish

One of the cats recovered by the SPCA. (BC SPCA photo)

The B.C. SPCA has seized 71 cats from two motorhomes on a rural property near Squamish.

Inside the motorhomes, cats were found under furniture, in cupboards, under the driver and passenger seats and under the dashboard. A kindle of kittens was found huddled on the flooring by the passenger seat.

“The investigation involved a hoarding situation where the cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions with high levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space,” Eileen Drever, BC SPCA senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations said.

In a news release, the SPCA said the cats were taken to a specialized facility in Surrey before being moved to other locations for ongoing care.

“Seven kittens have been born since the animals were seized and several other female cats are suspected to be pregnant,” says Drever. “We are currently also providing treatment for giardia and upper respiratory infection.”

Despite their ordeal, Drever said the cats are mostly friendly and accept human attention. The animals are not currently available for adoption, but the SPCA will update their website when the cats are up for adoption.

The SPCA noted they would not be able to care for such a high volume of cats without the regular donations they receive from the public.

“As you can imagine, a seizure of this size puts a tremendous strain on our resources,” says Drever. “We want to ensure that these poor animals get all the care and attention that they need and deserve.”

