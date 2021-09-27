7 Illegal animals harvested in East Kootenay region during first 10 days of hunting season

The animals have been self reported by hunters shooting in error

The East Kootenay Conservation Officer Service (COS) is reminding hunters to review the annual regulations after seven illegal animals were harvested in the region during the first ten days of the hunting season.

These animals were self reported by hunters who shot the animals in error, said the COS in a release.

“These game animals are seized from the hunter and when possible turned over to local food banks, so the hunter does not get any of the meat from their harvest,” said the COS. “The majority of the illegal harvest has been undersized bull elk with antlers that do not meet the six point requirement. Others are hunters not taking time to differentiate between a Mule deer and White Tail deer. In one instance a hunter used a firearm during a bow only season resulting in an illegal harvest of a big game animal.”

Hunters are reminded to review the regulations, including online in-season changes or corrections. Hunters must also be familiar with the specific regulations for the region and management unit that they are hunting in.

“Hunters are obligated to follow regulations set out in the hunting synopsis. However, these are not the law, rather a synopsis of the law for reference,” the COS explained, adding that they encourage hunters to read the 2020-2022 hunting synopsis article at the bottom of page 15.

This article covers what to do with an accidental illegal harvest, and how to comply with the legal obligations.

“Hunters should also read the synopsis in its entirety on an annual basis to be up to date on changes (noted in green) and to refresh their memory about hunting regulations in B.C.,” said the COS.

The 2020-2022 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Synopsis can be found on the Government of B.C. website.