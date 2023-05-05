7 Grand Forks properties put on evacuation alert due to flooding

Due to the potential danger that may arise from flooding an evacuation order has been issued. (RDKB)

An evacuation alert has been issued for seven properties in the Grand Forks area due to the potential flooding of the Granby Kettle River.

The Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary issued the alert at 4 p.m., Friday, for zone #84, Grand Forks on the northeast side of the Granby Kettle River.

The affected properties are those between 7419-7551, it is estimated that 15 people have been put on alert.

At this time residents are not required to evacuate, however, people resident or present within the areas identified above are requested to prepare to leave the area with very short notice.

This alert may be followed by an immediate order to evacuate should conditions worsen.

If you're in an Evacuation Order or Alert area and have mobility or transportation issues, please make a plan by reaching out to family or friends. If you still need assistance, please call the RDKB EOC at 1.888.747.9119 or 1.800.663.3456 (after hours). pic.twitter.com/XHcWXYl5nD — RDKB Emergency Info (@RDKB_Emergency) May 5, 2023

BC FloodBreaking NewsGrand ForksNews