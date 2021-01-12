FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Authorities are reporting 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, in the past 24 hours.

According to new information released by the BC Centre for Disease Control, this brings the total case count in the region to 4,771 since testing began. Of these, 895 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospitalized, and nine are in critical care. Of the total cases, 3,830 have recovered.

According to Interior Health (IH), there are no new deaths to report.

The health authority provided an update on outbreaks:

  • Canim Lake has 45 cases linked to the outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 22 cases: 17 residents and five staff.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 16 cases: 11 residents and five staff
  • Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 36 cases: 25 residents and 11 staff
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 43 cases: 32 residents and 11 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 43 cases: 37 residents and six staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Teck mining operations remains at 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.
  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 78 cases: 55 residents and 23 staff, with 15 deaths connected to this outbreak. **the additional resident case is a data correction from a previous positive case
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Earlier today, IH announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 at Big White Mountain. Across the province, 446 new cases, and nine more deaths, were reported today.

READ MORE: 19 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

READ MORE: B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Just Posted

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

23 rabbits were recently surrendered to SPCA facilities in the Kootenays. They are now available for adoption. (BC SPCA file)
BC SPCA reminds public to spay or neuter pets after large rabbit intake

SPCA branches in the East and West Kootenay regions have received over 140 rabbits in the past year

Freikorps members in Berlin, during the Kapp Putsch against the Weimar Republic government, March, 1920. (alphahistory.com)
World O’ Words: Insurgency, Coup d’état, or putsch – which is best?

The events of Jan. 6 in Washington are best described by the word ‘Putsch.’ Here’s why

Pictured are Volunteer Tom Blom (left) SPCA Manager Christy King (middle) and Volunteer Jack Selman (right) on Thursday, January 7, 2021. This date marks the one year anniversary of Blom and Selman taking over the recycling program at the East Kootenay SPCA branch. In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through the program. (East Kootenay SPCA file)
East Kootenay SPCA celebrates $50K milestone with recycling program

In just one year, the local branch raised over $50,000 through their recycling program

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

The Prayer of St. Francis
A Prayer for the New Year

Yme Woensdregt I have written before that I don’t usually make New… Continue reading

Wolf photo by Brian Hay
2020 hunting season review and wildlife update: Part II

This is Part II of a three-part series by F.J. Hurtak, looking at the issues of the 2020 hunting and wildlife management seasons, which will appear in the Cranbrook Townsman over the next issues

Hugs & Slugs
First batch of Hugs & Slugs for 2021

Hugs: Big hugs to Kimberley Fire Department and friends for their annual… Continue reading

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The number, 310-MHSU (6478), makes navigating community support simpler and easier for those who need it. (Pixabay photo)
New mental health, substance use support line available in Interior Health region

The service first launched in the South Okanagan in the fall

Most Read