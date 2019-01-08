(USGS)

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

A strong earthquake hit near southern Japan on Tuesday, shaking buildings, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. No tsunami was expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck in the evening and had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3. It was centred 16 kilometres (10 miles) off the city of Nishinoomote on the island of Tanegashima in Kagoshima prefecture at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles), it said.

RELATED: Vancouver Island homeowners buy more earthquake insurance than rest of B.C.

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas.

Japan is one of the most earthquake- and tsunami-prone areas in the world.

Kyushu was struck by a series of earthquake in 2016, which smashed homes, warped roads and damaged a castle in the area, leaving nine people dead and more than 800 injured. Thousands of people were evacuated.

In 2011, the northeastern area of Fukushima was hit by a quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown, the worst nuclear disaster since Chornobyl.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida woman accused of fatally beating husband with a cane
Next story
Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Just Posted

Kootenay ICE let go of Roman Vopat

The assistant coach was released based on breaches of team policy, including the social media policy

Kootenays unemployment rate best in B.C.

In one year, the region has gone from highest unemployment rate to lowest, at 3.1 per cent

Car fire spreads to house, fire department quick in response

The Fire Department was quick in a response to keep and dangerous… Continue reading

ICE shutout by Vancouver Giants

The Kootenay ICE couldn’t manage to wrangle a win in three games this weekend.

Chiefs hand ICE sixth straight loss

The Kootenay ICE continued their busy weekend against the Spokane Chiefs at… Continue reading

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

UK rules out Brexit extension as May seeks EU help on deal

Britain will leave the EU on March 29 when the two-year period times out

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

B.C. MLA defends visit to LNG pipeline protest camp

Doug Donaldson is minister in charge of pipeline permits

Woman dies after getting trapped in Toronto clothing donation bin

Her death comes on the heels of a similar incident in British Columbia

Florida woman accused of fatally beating husband with a cane

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Officials say Ramona Maxine Lund, 86, is charged with murder

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Japan

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake caused moderately strong shaking in nearby areas

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Most Read