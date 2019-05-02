583 residents cast their ballot in City Council by-election advance poll

Next advance poll set for May 8, general voting day: May 11

A total of 583 Cranbrook citizens cast their ballots on Wednesday, May 1 in the first of two advance polls in the City’s by-election.

As a comparison, 370 ballots were cast in the first advance poll in the 2017 by-election held to fill the vacancy left when then-councillor Tom Shypitka was elected as the Kootenay-East MLA. In the October, 2018 general municipal election, a total of 483 ballots were cast in the first advance poll.

The second and final advance poll is set for Wednesday, May 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17 Avenue South. General voting day is Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

Special voting opportunities are available for admitted patients or facility residents on Friday, May 10 at the following locations and times: Joseph Creek Village (9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.), Scott Villa (9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.), Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home (10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.), East Kootenay Regional Hospital (1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.), Joseph Creek Care Village (2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.), Mountain View Village (5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.).

For more information on the 2019 by-election. including details on each of the candidates, where and when to vote, elector qualifications and more, visit www.cranbrook.ca

