58-year-old male deceased following bike crash at Kimberley Skate Park

A 58-year-old Kimberley male is deceased following an incident at the Kimberley Skate Park.

On Sunday, June 28 at around 6 p.m., the Kimberley RCMP were called to the skate park, with reports that a male had fallen off his bike,

Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Steven Woodcox said that after the male had fallen off his bike, he had “gone into some form of medical condition, or some form of medical condition caused it.”

“We have a witness so we know what happened in the sense that he had fallen off the bike, but whether some medical condition precipitated or caused him to fall off his bike, we’re not sure at this time.”

Next of kin has been notified and the RCMP are now working with the Coroners Service on the investigation.

“It’s just in its infancy obviously, it just happened last night,” Woodcox said. “We’re quite confident that no other thing caused that. But what caused the male to fall off the bike or caused him to go over the handlebars and strike his head, I don’t know, I don’t know if some medical condition happened prior to that or not.”


