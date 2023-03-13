552 Key City Squadron conducts field training exercise

Local air cadets with the 552 Key City Squadron recently braved the cold temperatures and snow while participating in a spring Survival Field Training Exercise.

The training exercise was planned and executed by Warrant Officer 2nd Class (WO2) Erik Talbot, with some guidance and support from his officers.

The cadet program focuses on “cadets teaching cadets,” which is exactly what happened.

Several cadets were tasked with teaching a survival-related lesson — building shelters, building, maintaining and extinguishing a fire, building snares, hiking, survival psychology — throughout the exercise.

Before the hike, four cadets were selected to stay behind, they were given mock “injuries” and a crash scenario to act out.

They were to use their radio communication knowledge to radio their teammates for help. As the teams found the injured cadets, they performed “first aid” with whatever they had in the back packs. Teams used a canvas stretcher to bring the ‘injured’ cadet out of the bush and return them to base.

The cadets learned that it is a challenge to carry someone a long way even if they are light, especially on icy ground.

It was a very successful training exercise and cadets will are looking forward to the fall field training exercise.

There are many training activities to keep cadets busy for the remainder of the training year.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the Cadet program email 552Officersdesk@gmail.com.

Youth between 12-18 years and interested adults are welcome to join the 552 Key City Squadron, which meets from September to June every Tuesday, from 6-9 pm.