53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

The B.C. government is moving 53 daycares across the province to the $10-a-day model, the minister responsible announced Friday.

Roughly 2,500 parents who are those daycares’ existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month, Minister of State for Childcare Katrina Chen told reporters in Vancouver.

“Prototype sites give us a glimpse of what the future of universal childcare in B.C. can be, and are critical as we design and refine our program moving forward,” Chen said.

The program began earlier this month, funded through a $60-million investment with the federal government.

The daycares taking part were selected based on more than 300 applications sent in June.

The pilot will run until the end of March 2020.

