Smoke billowing out a third-storey window above the Duchess nightclub early Wednesday morning. (Nathan Richie/Kamloops This Week)

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

  • Jan. 2, 2019 1:00 p.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

An early morning fire on Wednesday in an apartment unit above the Duchess nightclub sent five people to hospital and displaced another 33 residents.

The fire started in a suite on the top floor of the three-storey building and a few other rooms were heavily damaged as well, Kamloops Fire Rescue acting platoon captain Chris Burnham told Kamloops This Week.

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns which are not believed to be serious, Burnham said.

The call came in at about 2:30 a.m. as a fire alarm that was upgraded to a room and contents fire, leading to six fire trucks responding to the call, Burnham said.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue five people from the windows of the building.

The hotel was evacuated and 33 residents were transported by bus to an emergency centre set up at the McArthur Island Sports Centre.

The cause of the fire is unknown and KFR’s investigation is ongoing. Residents will be allowed back into the hotel once it is deemed safe.

Investigators were still on scene Wednesday morning.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nanaimo byelection to be held Jan. 30
Next story
B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

Just Posted

Cranbrook property assessments up by six per cent

Homeowners across the Kootenay region will be shortly receiving their 2019 property… Continue reading

New Year Festivities Tame for Cranbrook RCMP

Local New Year celebrations were relatively uneventful for the Cranbrook RCMP, Acting… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

The Week December 30 – January 5, 1909 Items compiled by Dave… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Kootenay ICE lose in overtime to Victoria Royals

The Kootenay ICE donned Cranbrook Colts jerseys for their New Year’s Eve… Continue reading

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing one woman

Nanaimo byelection to be held Jan. 30

Premier announces byelection date to fill seat vacated by Leonard Krog

Most Read