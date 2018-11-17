White Rock’s promenade between the pier and the eastern end of the Museum and Archives. (File photo)

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

November is making out to be a warmer-than-usual month for some regions of B.C.

Five cities across the province broke temperature records Friday, with three others matching records set in years prior.

White Rock was the hottest city in all of Canada, at 15.7 C. Meanwhile, the coldest spot in B.C. was Fort Nelson at a chilly -24.9 C.

Other cities to break records include:

Esquimalt: 13.6 C (12.6 C in 1999)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 12.1 C (10.6 C in 2016)

Squamish Airport: 11.6 C (11.2 C in 2001)

Warfield: 8.3 C (8 C in 2010)

Agassiz and Pitt Meadows both matched daytime-high records made in the 90s.

The sunny weather comes as winter hits the Maritimes hard, shutting schools, snarling traffic and made travel treacherous.

