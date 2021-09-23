47 COVID-19 cases reported in Cranbrook between Sept. 12-18: BC CDC

For the third reporting week in a row, Cranbrook leads the COVID-19 case count in the Kootenays.

The BC CDC reported that there were 47 cases in Cranbrook between Sept. 12-18, a slight drop from 54 in the previous reporting week.

Interior Health also reports that Joseph Creek Village is holding steady at 14 cases; nine residents and five staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak, which was first declared on Sept. 3.

Elsewhere around Cranbrook, cases are also down on aggregate in the latest data release.

Kimberley reported eight cases; Fernie reported 34 cases and Creston reported 19 cases. Nelson, which had a huge spike in cases in August — including over 100 in one week — is only reporting 11 cases.

In addition to the LHA case counts, the BC CDC also released specific epidemiological details for Sept. 5-11.

According to the numbers, Interior Health had the second highest case count over that reporting week, with 1,097 cases. Fraser Health had the highest case count at 1,336.

Interior Health also had the highest number of hospitalizations at 77, with Fraser Health one behind at 76. Fraser Health also had the most ICU admissions at 20, with Interior Health behind at 16.

Interior Health also reported nine deaths — the most in the province — with Fraser Health behind at eight.