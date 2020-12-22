Heavy snow falls as a person crosses a road in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heavy snow falls as a person crosses a road in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

Yesterday’s winter storm knocked out power to 170,000 BC Hydro customers, and as of 6:30 a.m., around 40,000 remain without power.

There are around 24,500 customers in the Lower Mainland, primarily in Maple Ridge, Surrey and Mission still without power, along with 15,700 customers on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, primarily in Duncan Victoria and Salt Spring Island. These areas were listed as the hardest hit in a previous update.

“Yesterday’s heavy, wet snow snowfall added weight to branches and trees, which caused them to break and come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment,” said BC Hydro in their morning update. “As a result, all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will continue to work around the clock repairing the extensive damage until power is restored.”

A total of 377 separate power outages are currently affecting British Columbians, according to BC Hydro’s outage map.

BC Hydro said crews have been working throughout the night, and that “extensive damage and challenging conditions, including snow and ice on the roads and ferry cancellations … has limited the mobilization of crews.”

DriveBC, says Highway 3 through Manning Park was still closed early Tuesday and conditions on southern Interior mountain passes remain challenging with only essential travel advised.

But those heading to or from Vancouver Island are getting better news with schedules returning to normal after most sailings were scrubbed by high winds Mondday.

RELATED: Heavy rain could turn to snow Monday evening in the Fraser Valley

– with files from The Canadian Press

BCHydrosnowstorm

