4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

B.C.’s premier has confirmed that 4,000 high-risk residents will be immunized with the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week.
The news comes as the province moves into another five weeks of restrictions which will see a ban on gatherings and events through the holidays and New Years.
Premier John Horgan said more details will be released Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the province recorded 566 new test-positive cases, as well as 16 more deaths.
