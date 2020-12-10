McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)

40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

In five days, the cases of COVID-19 at McKinney Place in Oliver have jumped from eight to 40 by Thursday.

There are now 27 residents and 13 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care home for a total of 40 cases associated with this outbreak, said IH in its daily media release.

Each resident has an identified family contact; they have all been contacted and kept informed, said IH.

“We thank the primary contacts for keeping the rest of their worried families informed as we support each resident and staff member.”

Primary family contacts are being updated on an ongoing basis regarding the status of their loved one, although they will be notified immediately if their family member’s condition changes.

IH told the Western News that despite 13 staff testing positive and now at home self-isolating, there is sufficient staff in place to care for the residents.

“Interior Health is working with the staff and administration at McKinney to ensure residents’ care and staffing levels are maintained,” said a spokesperson for Interior Health.

On top of testing and cleaning, staff are only allowed to work at one site as per new provincial requirements.

“Medical health officers closely monitor the situation, supported by teams from infection control, clinical operations, licensing, public health and epidemiology. Additional testing and focus on ensuring staff resources are in place.”

McKinney Place is attached to the South Okanagan Hospital and has 61 long-term care residents.

READ MORE: 82 new cases today

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Smoke billows from the Cranbrook Hotel Thursday, Dec. 10. (Trevor Crawley photo)
UPDATED: No injuries reported as Cranbrook Hotel catches fire

Firefighters were on the scene Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10

Mount Baker’s music students are finalists in the CBC Music Class Competition for their jazz rendition of K-OS’ ‘Crabbuckit’. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: David Menning, Chase Currie and Erin Adams. Pictured in the back row, left to right are: Rachel Cleland, Ashlyn Patterson, Beth Gartside, Layla Gross, Jacob Berry, Austin Dolan, Issac Grasdal, Naomi Hall, Blaise Edmonstone and Cyndel Fisk. (Submitted file)
Mount Baker music students named finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

The jazz rendition of ‘Crabbuckit’ by K-OS has garnered national attention

RCMP are asking the public for help in locating Donald White, missing since Dec. 9.
Cranbrook RCMP searching for missing person: Donald White

Cranbrook RCMP is currently asking the public to help locate a missing… Continue reading

Photo courtesy BC Government.
Construction underway for new four-storey apartment building

Construction has begun for a four-storey apartment building near Victoria Ave. that… Continue reading

A proposed homeless shelter, on the same property as the Community Connection Society of B.C., will feature 39 beds for men and 10 for women, separated by a dining room and separate washrooms. The proposal is a partnership between property owner Terry Segarty and BC Housing.
Funds from previous homeless shelter project are available for new Cranbrook shelter

The $224,486 raised for former Salvation Army shelter are being held by Community Foundation

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

McKinney Place now has 40 cases since the outbreak began on Sunday. (photo of McKinney Place taken in winter)
40 cases in five days at South Okanagan long-term care facility

Staffing levels held despite 13 infected, says IH

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Close up of the inscription on murdered Nurse Mildred Neilson’s monument that has been standing in a Burnaby cemetery for 95 years. She was shot to death in Trail on Feb. 6, 1925. Trail citizens were so upset they raised over $1,200 (around $18,000 in today’s world) to send to her parents for burial and this granite monument. Photo: Trail Historical Society
The story of unrequited love and murder in the Kootenays, 95 years later

Check out the Trail Times every Thursday for another historical story featured in Trail Blazers

Most Read